On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the worst, the city of Kerrville is currently in a Stage 2 drought.

According to Stuart Barron, Kerrville public works director, the amount of rainfall the city has gotten is about half of what is normally expected for this time of year. Making matters worse, public works has been experiencing a water deficit for about the last year and a half.

