Grant Terry, city of Kerrville water production superintendent, looks at the Nimitz Lake upper valve set on Wedneday. The valve is used to measure water flow to meet state regulations. Nimitz Lake is only one of five sources that Kerrville has to meet its water needs.
Grant Terry, water production superintendent with the city of Kerrville, lowers a device to measure the water level of Nimitz Lake on Wednesday.
Tom Holden
Grant Terry, city of Kerrville water production superintendent, looks at the Nimitz Lake upper valve set on Wedneday. The valve is used to measure water flow to meet state regulations. Nimitz Lake is only one of five sources that Kerrville has to meet its water needs.
On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the worst, the city of Kerrville is currently in a Stage 2 drought.
According to Stuart Barron, Kerrville public works director, the amount of rainfall the city has gotten is about half of what is normally expected for this time of year. Making matters worse, public works has been experiencing a water deficit for about the last year and a half.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.