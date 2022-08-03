New website offers info on weather, heat

The National Integrated Heat Health Information System has launched a new website, https://heat.gov, which offers accurate information about heat and the health risks that come along with extreme heat.
One of the hottest summers on record in Kerr County and across the rest of South Central Texas has sparked the National Integrated Heat Health Information System to launch a new website, https://heat.gov, which offers accurate information about heat and the health risks that come along with extreme heat.
“Instances of heat-related illnesses have been above average across the region this year,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “This new website is designed to give the public and decision-makers clear, timely and science-based information so they can better understand the heat and health risks of heat to the extent that we’ve been experiencing it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.