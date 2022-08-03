New website offers info on weather, heat

The National Integrated Heat Health Information System has launched a new website, https://heat.gov, which offers accurate information about heat and the health risks that come along with extreme heat.

 Courtesy

One of the hottest summers on record in Kerr County and across the rest of South Central Texas has sparked the National Integrated Heat Health Information System to launch a new website, https://heat.gov, which offers accurate information about heat and the health risks that come along with extreme heat.

“Instances of heat-related illnesses have been above average across the region this year,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “This new website is designed to give the public and decision-makers clear, timely and science-based information so they can better understand the heat and health risks of heat to the extent that we’ve been experiencing it.”

Tags

Load comments