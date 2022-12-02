OLH students donate Christmas toys to Raphael Community Free Clinic

Our Lady of the Hills students deliver toys to the Raphael Community Free Clinic on Thursday. Present at the donation are, on the left, Ben Lohmeyer, Mary Beth Bauer, Brooks Burrows and Avery Anderson. On the right are Clinic Director Albert Vasquez Sr., Emily Engerran, Will Burgess, Albert Vasquez Jr., and clinic employees Sulema Chacon and Norma Martinez. 

On Thursday, students at Our Lady of the Hills dropped off toys that were donated by the school’s student body to Raphael Community Free Clinic, 1807 Water St., to give to children for Christmas.

The students have been donating toys during Christmas for the past eight years.

