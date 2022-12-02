OLH students donate Christmas toys to Raphael Community Free Clinic

Our Lady of the Hills students deliver toys to the Raphael Community Free Clinic on Thursday. Present at the donation are, on the left, Ben Lohmeyer, Mary Beth Bauer, Brooks Burrows and Avery Anderson. On the right are Clinic Director Albert Vasquez Sr., Emily Engerran, Will Burgess, Albert Vasquez Jr., and clinic employees Sulema Chacon and Norma Martinez.
