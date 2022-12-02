The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to attend Workforce Solutions Alamo’s’ “Community Conversation: Child Care Services” on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The meeting is expected to cover gaining an understanding of child care needs and available resources for families and children in the communities of Kerr, Kendall, Bandera and Gillespie counties.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.