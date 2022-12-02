FREDERICKSBURG — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet Monday, Dec. 12, at the Golden Hub Community Center, 1009 N. Lincoln St., Fredericksburg. The meeting starts at 11:15 a.m., with lunch at noon.

New officers for the coming year will be installed. Attendees are asked to bring items for the Food Pantry and Toys for Tots.

