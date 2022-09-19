The scheduled speaker for the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness at the September meeting is Tiffany Culver, an assistant professor of Psychology at Schreiner University. The topic of the program is Mental Health Matters: An Introduction to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The monthly meeting of NAMI-Kerrville is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Dietert Center, Rooms C&D, at 451 Guadalupe St. in Kerrville.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.