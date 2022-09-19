The scheduled speaker for the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness at the September meeting is Tiffany Culver, an assistant professor of Psychology at Schreiner University. The topic of the program is Mental Health Matters: An Introduction to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The monthly meeting of NAMI-Kerrville is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Dietert Center, Rooms C&D, at 451 Guadalupe St. in Kerrville.

Tags

Load comments