Kerrville city council members unanimously approve consent agenda items that include agreements between the city and Arcadia Live for the Fourth on the River and with High Five Events for the Kerrville Triathlon Festival in September during the Tuesday regular council meeting. Council members voting for the measures include, from left, Roman Garcia, Kim Clarkson, Mayor Judy Eychner, Joe Herring Jr. and Brenda Hughes.

In regular session Tuesday, the Kerrville city council unanimously approved agreements with Arcadia Live and High Five Events for special functions this summer and in September. Along with the agreements, each organization received $25,000 donations toward their expenses to put on the two events.

“We do this every year for these guys,” said Judy Eychner, Kerrville mayor, in an aside to new council member Joe Herring, Jr.

