District Judge Keith Williams is retiring in 2020 and will not be a candidate for re-election to a fourth term of office.
"This has been an interesting, rewarding and challenging job," Williams said. "I appreciate the support and encouragement I have received from the citizens of the 216th district, the excellent employees and other elected officials of Kerr County and Kerrville."
Williams, the presiding judge of the 216th Judicial District Court, has served since Jan. 1, 2009. He said he also appreciates working with the 216th district attorney's office, the adult probation office and the lawyers that practice in the court.
"And, very importantly, (I appreciate) the fine and dedicated law enforcement officers, the sheriff and police chief, who serve Kerr County so well," Williams said.
(1) comment
This is a good thing for the future of Kerr County. Judge Williams has been too close to the entrenched political bosses of Kerr County, and this entanglement has crept into the courtroom and affected many of his decisions, in my opinion. I believe it is time to look forward, as we will have a new Sheriff, a new 216th Judge, and hopefully a new 216th DA in the not too distant future. The time has come to oppose the entrenched political bosses that have historically handpicked and supported candidates for these offices. We are told this long standing political machine is “fair and free democracy” but it is really just plain old South Texas boss rule, although a much watered down version. For those interested in taking a closer look at how traditional Texas Boss rule works and what its origins are, I recommend the book “Boss Rule in South Texas” by Evan Anders. Let’s just call it what it really is.
