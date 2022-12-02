F’burg museum plans events for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

FREDERICKSBURG — The National Museum of the Pacific War will host Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day programs on Wednesday.

At 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, the public is invited to a brief wreath-laying ceremony at the Pearl Harbor Wall in the Memorial Courtyard at the museum. The ceremony will be led by retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Mike Hagee, who serves as CEO of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation.

