Veterans treated to annual hunt

Ready for the Nov. 11 Veterans Hunt are, front row, from left, guides Rick Trzcinski and Blair Sanders; middle row, from left, Walter Saunders, U.S. Navy veteran; Robert “Butch” Padier, U.S. Army veteran; Brian Ward, U.S. Navy veteran; Nathan Willet, U.S. Army veteran; and Renee Cline, U.S. Army veteran; and back row, Joe Morales, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
On the weekend of Nov. 11, Rick Trzcinski, of Kerrville Elks Lodge 2081, and Blair Sanders provided their annual Veterans Hunt — with the help of many in the community — at the ranches of John Falk (Doozer Ranch), Terry McBride (McBride Ranch) and the Goggett family (Diamond D Ranch) of London, Texas.
“Together, we all have been hosting combat/disabled veterans to hunt deer, turkey and hogs, all expenses paid, since 2011,” a spokesman for the event said in a press release. “This year, six disabled veterans joined us, and it was our pleasure to host our first female veteran, Renee Cline, a veteran of the U.S. Army, who shot her first ever whitetail doe.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.