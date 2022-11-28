Veterans treated to annual hunt

Ready for the Nov. 11 Veterans Hunt are, front row, from left, guides Rick Trzcinski and Blair Sanders; middle row, from left, Walter Saunders, U.S. Navy veteran; Robert “Butch” Padier, U.S. Army veteran; Brian Ward, U.S. Navy veteran; Nathan Willet, U.S. Army veteran; and Renee Cline, U.S. Army veteran; and back row, Joe Morales, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. 

On the weekend of Nov. 11, Rick Trzcinski, of Kerrville Elks Lodge 2081, and Blair Sanders provided their annual Veterans Hunt — with the help of many in the community — at the ranches of John Falk (Doozer Ranch), Terry McBride (McBride Ranch) and the Goggett family (Diamond D Ranch) of London, Texas.

“Together, we all have been hosting combat/disabled veterans to hunt deer, turkey and hogs, all expenses paid, since 2011,” a spokesman for the event said in a press release. “This year, six disabled veterans joined us, and it was our pleasure to host our first female veteran, Renee Cline, a veteran of the U.S. Army, who shot her first ever whitetail doe.”

