Kerrville Pets Alive! thanks Ingram police for saving pets’ lives

This elderly female dog wearing a harness was found over the holiday weekend at the Hunt store. She does not have a microchip. Anyone who recognizes this dog is asked to contact Kerrville Pets Alive! at info@kerrvillepetsalive.org.

 Courtesy

Kerrville Pets Alive! issued a statement this week thanking the Ingram police Department for utilizing the scanner that KPA! donated to the department more than a year ago.

“Sometimes these pieces of equipment end up in a drawer and not used and not charged. We are glad that IPD sees the need for this service to reunite pets with their owners in the Ingram area,” a KPA! spokesperson said in the statement.

Tags

Load comments