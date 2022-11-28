Kerrville Pets Alive! thanks Ingram police for saving pets’ lives

This elderly female dog wearing a harness was found over the holiday weekend at the Hunt store. She does not have a microchip. Anyone who recognizes this dog is asked to contact Kerrville Pets Alive! at info@kerrvillepetsalive.org.
Kerrville Pets Alive! issued a statement this week thanking the Ingram police Department for utilizing the scanner that KPA! donated to the department more than a year ago.
“Sometimes these pieces of equipment end up in a drawer and not used and not charged. We are glad that IPD sees the need for this service to reunite pets with their owners in the Ingram area,” a KPA! spokesperson said in the statement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.