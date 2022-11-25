Amateur radio club joins county for emergency communications exercise

Gary Johnson and Steve Griffin set up and test radios before a previous field day event. Members of the Hill Country Amateur Radio Club joined the Kerr Area Rural Fire Association for an exercise Nov. 12 to test their capabilities as a backup communications system.

 Jeff Lavender/file photo

Working to ensure Kerr County has a way to communicate during an emergency if the normal communications system fails, ham radio operators with the Hill Country Amateur Radio Club joined the Kerr Area Rural Fire Association for an exercise Nov. 12 to test their capabilities as a backup communications system.

“Every exercise we conduct is to find out what we can do well and where we can do better,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas, who guided the test with Hill Country Amateur Radio Club’s Terry Hipskind.

Tags

Load comments