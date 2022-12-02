Several musicians from Hal Peterson Middle School auditioned for the Hill Country Honor Band recently, with eight earning spots in the band.

“These individual students had to practice and prepare two pieces of music plus seven scales to participate in the audition process,” said Jessica Weinheimer, Hal Peterson Middle School assistant band director. “They all put in so much work before and after school as well as at home to perform at the level that this competition requires, and we couldn’t be prouder of them all.”

