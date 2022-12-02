Students at Hal Peterson Middle School earning spots in the South Texas Region Honor Bands are, from left, Brookelyn Delgado, Emmie McGowan, Jeslynn Carroll, Piper Tarnowski, Michelle Rojas, Wheatlyn Michael, Reid Sonnenberg and Andres Olguin.
Students at Hal Peterson Middle School auditioning for the South Texas Region Honor Bands are, in the back row, from left, Michelle Rojas, Brookelyn Delgado, Jeslynn Carroll, Wheatlyn Michael, Molly Dendy, Leti Gonzales, Reid Sonnenberg, Andres Olguin and Emerson Wheatly. In the front row are Iresema Alvarado, Piper Tarnowski, Em Garrett, Kaliyah Perez, Lillian Zamudio, Emmie McGowan and Carli Goodwyn. Not pictured is Tucker Aldridge.
Courtesy
Several musicians from Hal Peterson Middle School auditioned for the Hill Country Honor Band recently, with eight earning spots in the band.
“These individual students had to practice and prepare two pieces of music plus seven scales to participate in the audition process,” said Jessica Weinheimer, Hal Peterson Middle School assistant band director. “They all put in so much work before and after school as well as at home to perform at the level that this competition requires, and we couldn’t be prouder of them all.”
