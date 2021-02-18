There was no recycling pick-up service in Kerrville Thursday, as all solid waste services have been suspended until Friday, Feb. 19, an announcement from the City of Kerrville read.
For residents who usually receive garbage pick-up service on Thursday, Republic Services is expected to pick up on Friday. All others who have Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday service will see their garbage picked up on the regular schedule again, starting Monday, Feb. 22.
Recycling collection has been suspended through Friday, Feb. 26.
“Unfortunately these situations result in garbage carts being completely full, which typically lead to an increase in contamination. Republic Services has agreed to allow residents to utilize the recycling cart for extra garbage. If residents choose to do so, please place both carts out on your garbage service day and place them three feet apart,” the announcement read.
Collection for yard waste is also delayed, “as crews prioritize to complete any garbage routes that remain.” Residents are asked to place yard waste as scheduled at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
“Public Works and Republic Services appreciates everyone’s understanding and cooperation as we work together during these challenging days to restore services in a timely manner. It is our priority to ensure the safety of all citizens by minimizing risks during certain services. Lastly, residents are encouraged to pass along this important message to those who may not have access to media outlets,” the announcement read.
