City offers tips on eliminating waste for America Recycles Day

America Recycles Day is a nationally recognized day that celebrates and promotes recycling in the United States every Nov. 15.

 Courtesy

In recognition of America Recycles Day, the city of Kerrville Public Works Solid Waste Division has issued information about common practices that aid in eliminating waste and protecting the environment.

America Recycles Day is a nationally recognized day that celebrates and promotes recycling in the United States every Nov. 15. On this day, citizens and organizations are encouraged to offer information about recycling.

Tags

Load comments