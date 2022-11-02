A dozen Tivy High School choir students recently earned spots in Texas Music Educators Association Region Choirs, with four advancing to the next round of auditions for All-State Choir.

Students placing high enough in the 5A/6A TMEA All-State Choir auditions to advance to the Pre-Area round include senior Elisa Keese, who got fifth chair Alto 2, junior Sydney Robinson, who got ninth chair Alto 1, and freshman Cooper Pruitt, who got fourth chair Tenor 1.

