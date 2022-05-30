Cade Johnson catches some serious air during practice for the annual “Skateboard Competition,” sponsored by the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department, during last year’s event. Johnson finished first in his age group of 18 and over contestants. This year the contest is slated for Saturday, June 11, at Singing Wind Park, 2112 Singing Wind Dr.
Skateboarders will flock to Singing Wind Park, 2112 Singing Winds Dr., Saturday, June 11, for the annual skateboard competition, presented by Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Department. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event.
Check-in and warm-ups will start at 9:30 a.m. with the competition starting at 10 a.m.
