BCFS Health and Human Services-Kerrville hosted its annual classic car show Saturday, May 14, in recognition of National Foster Care Month and to benefit the youth and young adults from foster care who are served by the local nonprofit.
Invited guests and participants from BCFS-Kerrville’s programs met at 1127 E. Main St. to enjoy the show that featured dozens of classic cars owned by local and regional collectors and car enthusiasts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.