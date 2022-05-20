BCFS Health and Human Services-Kerrville hosted its annual classic car show Saturday, May 14, in recognition of National Foster Care Month and to benefit the youth and young adults from foster care who are served by the local nonprofit.

Invited guests and participants from BCFS-Kerrville’s programs met at 1127 E. Main St. to enjoy the show that featured dozens of classic cars owned by local and regional collectors and car enthusiasts.

