SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Veterans Network, overseen by the Alamo Area Council of Governments, will operate under a new name: Alamo Veterans Network. The new name will not alter services offered to veterans.

The Alamo Veterans Network, a large footprint in “Military City USA,” will continue covering Bexar and the 12 rural counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina and Wilson.

