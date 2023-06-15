Area students get $47K in scholarships from KCSSA

Ken Stoepel Ford presents a $2,000 check for the Ken and Judy Stoepel Scholarship, which is given through the Kerr County Stock Show Association. This year, the association gave $47,000 to deserving students. Shown are, from left, Cecilia White, Ann Stoepel, Capricia Stoepel-Moran, Kaylee Blackledge, Gary Washington, Steve Black, Alfred Hernandez and Sam Hernandez.
Each year, the Kerr County Stock Show Association awards scholarships to high school seniors as well as current collegiate scholars. This year, $47,000 was given to deserving students, according to a spokesperson for the association.
Scholarship recipients for the 2023-24 academic year include graduating seniors Kortney Carmouche, Kailey Langbein, Maggie Rector and Jack Werner.
