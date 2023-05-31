Allene Joyce Krauss

Allene was born on the family farm in Wheatland, Wyoming, on August 19, 1940. Mom passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2023. Allene graduated from Wheatland High School. On June 21, 1958, she married William Perue in Fort Collins, Colorado. They had two sons, William “Billy” and Raymond. Years later, she married Ray Krauss in Odessa on July 30, 1963. They had two daughters, Raylene and Starrla. The family moved to Kerrville in April 1968. Allene began work as a cocktail waitress at the Inn of the Hills, where she was employee of the year in 1992. Ray and Allene opened Krauss Body Shop on “G” Street. After selling the business, they moved down the road near the Guadalupe River and opened Krauss Garage complete with Krauss Wrecker Service. In later years, they sold the mechanic shop and moved the business to the house, until Ray’s health declined and he retired.
Allene was recruited by Former Sheriff Frances Kaiser to manage the kitchen at the Kerr County Jail, then located at the Courthouse. Allene was forever grateful for that opportunity. She worked on the transition to the new jail, and tirelessly worked nights there until her retirement in April of 2011. During her tenure, she was awarded Outstanding Service Award in 2005. She was also recognized by the VFW Post 1480 in 2001-02 for her work ethic. She was a member of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas and an Aggie Mom. She and Ray looked forward to attending the Texas A&M games and Mom was thrilled to attend several Cotton Bowls in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
