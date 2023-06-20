Five people died in a crash on U.S. 87 Monday morning, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed.
A vehicle with four occupants was traveling north on U.S. 87 between Comfort and Fredericksburg behind another vehicle and went into the southbound lane to pass. While doing so, the passing vehicle struck a southbound vehicle, according to Leitha.
