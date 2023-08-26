3 new officers to begin field training with KPD

Sworn in on Aug. 15 as the newest officers at Kerrville Police Department are, from left, Trevor Fletcher, Brianna Henson and Mizael Gomez. 

Three of the Kerrville Police Department’s newest officers graduated from the Alamo Area Regional Law Enforcement Academy on Aug. 17.

They were sworn in a few days beforehand.

