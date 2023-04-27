3 local students get scholarships from KPUB

Three graduating seniors are awarded scholarships at KPUB’s April board meeting. From left are Larry Howard, KPUB trustee; scholarship recipient Alexandria Finch, Tivy High School; scholarship recipient Quentin Vega, Tivy High School; scholarship recipient Jakeb Pritt, Ingram Tom Moore High School; Mike Wittler, KPUB general manager and CEO; and Allison Bueche, KPUB director of customer and community relations.
The Kerrville Public Utility Board has announces the recipients of its 2023 scholarship program. The three area seniors earning scholarships this year are Tivy High School students Alexandria Finch and Quentin Vega and Ingram Tom Moore High School student Jakeb Pritt.
“As a community-owned utility company, powering a better education and investing in the future of our youth is important to the Kerrville Public Utility Board,” a KPUB spokesperson said in a press release. “For 11 years, KPUB has awarded scholarships to deserving seniors in its service area to help make their college dreams a reality.”
