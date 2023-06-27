2nd Kerr County tax installment due June 30

Property owners in Kerr County who elected to pay their taxes in two installments are reminded that their second payment is due before the end of business this Friday, June 30.
In order to avoid penalties and interest, those taxpayers who initially paid prior to Nov. 30, 2022, should remit their 2022 property tax installment by June 30, said Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves.
