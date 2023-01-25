Officers with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on suspicion of human smuggling.
The men, Julian Esparza, of San Antonio, and Issiah Guadalajara, of Waco, were jailed Jan. 18 and Jan. 21, respectively. Each was accused of transporting one migrant not authorized to be in the country, according to county records.
