A group of local churches have planned a rally and a walk and to worship as a group on Saturday, June 17.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Kerr County Courthouse grounds, 700 Main St., where there will be speakers, prayers and songs. The group will then travel down Sidney Baker Street to Louise Hayes Park, where they will continue the rally under the Plaza Pavilion.
