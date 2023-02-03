Denise LeMeilleur, left, receives a commemorative plaque for the scholarship fund established in her late husband's name, David LeMeilleur, from David Reast, Provost for Schreiner University. She also presented a check from her family to the scholarship fund. The presentation came at the end of the State of Education luncheon, Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in the Schreiner University Ballroom.
Students who want to pursue a career but are not college-inclined can apply for the David LeMeilleur Memorial Vocational Scholarship, and choose a career in the technical world. The scholarships are administered by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The Kerrville Area Chamber is excited to partner with our business community to offer assistance to persons looking to advance their career or change their career path,” said Brad Barnett, president and CEO of the chamber.
