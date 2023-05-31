Roger Schwertz turned in the best trick and finished in second place in the 17 and older category in last year’s Skateboard Competition. This year’s contest will be Saturday, June 10, at the Singing Wind skateboard park, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Skateboarders of all ages are invited to come out to skate at Singing Wind Park, 2112 Singing Wind Drive North, on Saturday, June 10, for the 11th Skateboard Competition.
Sponsored by the city of Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Department, the competition pits youngsters of all ages against others of their age group for prizes and bragging rights. Age groups consist of ages 8 and younger, 9-12, 13-16 and 17 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.