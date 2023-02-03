Kerrville Public Utility Board linemen restore power for Central Texas Electric Cooperative customers in the Whiskey Canyon Ranch area. In the bucket is Zach Guinn, and the linemen standing are, from left, Josh Whitworth, Kenneth Becker and Justin Martinez. (Courtesy photo)
Kerrville Public Utility Board linemen restore power for Central Texas Electric Cooperative customers in the Whiskey Canyon Ranch area. In the bucket is Zach Guinn, and the linemen standing are, from left, Josh Whitworth, Kenneth Becker and Justin Martinez. (Courtesy photo)
Kerrville Public Utility Board lineman apprentice Nathaniel Crabtree restores power for Central Texas Electric Cooperative customers in the Tierra Linda area. (Courtesy photo)
The Kerrville Public Utility Board began work early to ensure they were as prepared as possible for extreme weather impacts during Winter Storm Mara earlier this week. KPUB customers were minimally impacted during this event, the utility provider reported.
Throughout the week, a total of 95 KPUB customers experienced a power outage, which is less than 0.5% of customers. The longest outage was an hour and 25 minutes, and the shortest was 9 minutes, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.