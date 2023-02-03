The Kerrville Public Utility Board began work early to ensure they were as prepared as possible for extreme weather impacts during Winter Storm Mara earlier this week. KPUB customers were minimally impacted during this event, the utility provider reported. 

Throughout the week, a total of 95 KPUB customers experienced a power outage, which is less than 0.5% of customers. The longest outage was an hour and 25 minutes, and the shortest was 9 minutes, it said.

