Two students each from five school districts in the Kerrville area received good citizenship scholarships from the Knights of Columbus Hall on Wednesday. Receiving a plaque and scholarship are, front row, from left, Matthew Czerwinski and Noelle Aguilto from Notre Dame Catholic School, Mya Lawrence with Ingram Independent School District and Emory Neal with Hunt ISD. In the back row are Grand Knight Patrick Tinley Jr., Xavier Aguilar with Center Point ISD, William Culwell with Ingram ISD, Anthony Patrick Hoppe with Kerrville ISD, Khyla Brown with Kerrville ISD, Barrett Simone with Hunt ISD and Elias Garcia, who was keynote speaker for the evening. He is the chief of the Ingram School District Police. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
The Knights of Columbus Father Henry Kemper Council No. 6409 of Kerrville has awarded youth citizenship award scholarships to 10 eighth graders. The annual awards ceremony took place Wednesday at the organization’s council hall, 115 Doris Drive in Kerrville.
Parents and teachers of the students were on hand as each student was called up to receive their award. Students qualified for the citizenship award by participating in school or community service; showing a positive attitude toward classmates, school and community;, displaying an understanding and appreciation of civic responsibility; possessing strength of character and the courage to do what is right; and promoting citizenship within their school or community through other activities, according to rules for the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.