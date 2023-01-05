Kevin Williams will hold a concert at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center from 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The concert is free to the public, but a goodwill donation will be asked.
The Kevin Williams concert, a part of the Ziglar event at the Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, scheduled for 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, is now a free to the public event and open to all, according to event coordinator Kenneth O’Neal.
Williams, a guitarist, comedian and speaker with the Gaither Vocal Band for more than 30 years, will perform music in a solo concert.
