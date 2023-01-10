As E.A. Hoppe, city manager, left, looks on, Michael Hornes, assistant city manager, standing in for Stuart Barron, director of public works, addresses the Kerrville City Council on a small piece of property that the city will be voluntarily give up in exchange for utility easements for use in the Upper Lois street project. The measure was passed by a 4-1 vote, with council member Roman Garcian voting against.
A small plot of land located at 620-704 Junction Hwy., situated between Lemeiller’s RV Center and a retail strip center with Shipley’s Donuts and soon to include a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, is slated to be vacated and voluntarily abandoned by the city of Kerrville. In exchange for utility right of way from the owner of the land adjacent to the property in question, the city would give up ownership of the short strip of land.
The unimproved and unopened stretch of land that was to be a portion of West Street was platted in 1925, but never used as a street, and according to city staffers, never will be used as a street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.