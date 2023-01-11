As E.A. Hoppe, Kerrville city manager, left, looks on, Michael Hornes, assistant city manager, stands in for Stuart Barron, director of public works, to address the Kerrville City Council on a small piece of property the city may voluntarily give up in exchange for utility easements for use in the Upper Lois Street storm drainage project. The measure was passed by a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Roman Garcia voting against.
A small plot of land at 620-704 Junction Highway, between LeMeilleur RV Center. and a retail strip center with Shipley’s Donuts and soon to include a Jersey Mike’s Subs sandwich shop, is slated to be vacated and voluntarily abandoned by the city of Kerrville. In exchange for utility right of way from the owner of the retail strip center , the city would give up ownership of the short strip of land. The city will also contact LeMeilleur RV Center, located on the east side of the plot of land, to see if they would require any compensation.
The unimproved and unopened stretch of land that was to be a portion of West Street was platted in 1925 but never used as a street and, according to city staffers, never will be used as a street.
