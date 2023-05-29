Kenna Bush, left, was named Teacher of the Year for grades preschool through fifth at a Thursday awards ceremony at Arcadia Live. David Riley, right, was named Teacher of the Year for grades six through 12. The two winning teachers were chosen from the seven campus winners. With them is new Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Brent Ringo. They will be publicly honored at the first home game in the fall semester at Antler Stadium.
Two Kerrville Independent School District teachers were singled out for honors as Teachers of the Year by the Kerrville Public School Foundation at an awards ceremony Thursday at Arcadia Live.
Kenna Bush, an art teacher at Tally Elementary School, and David Riley, a math teacher at Tivy High School, were named Teachers of the Year. They were selected from a group of seven teachers who had been named Teacher of the Year for their campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.