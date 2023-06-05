Four students receive a $5,000 scholarship each from the Kerrville Public School Foundation at the recent end-of-the-school-year awards ceremony. From left are scholarship recipients Will Robinson, Simon Slivius, Elizabeth Cunningham and Lex Lipka and KPSF Executive Director Jen Wittler.
A $10,000 scholarship was awarded to Isabel Roman, left, from the Kerrville Public School Foundation’s Henry H. “Rique” Remschel Memorial Scholarship, at the end-of-the-school-year awards ceremony. Presenting the scholarship is Jen Wittler, executive director of KPSF.
The Kerrville Public School Foundation has awarded scholarships totaling $30,000 to five graduating seniors of Tivy High School.
Four $5,000 scholarships were awarded to children of Kerrville Independent School District employees, under KPSF’s Staff-Student Scholarship program. Students must be a child of a district employee to qualify for this scholarship.
