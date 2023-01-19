The Kerrville Police Department has welcomed a new peace officer to its ranks: Johnluis Rodriguez, who formerly served as a detention officer at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
Rodriguez said his desire to be a police officer began early on and prompted him to join the Police Explorers while he was in high school. He graduated from Somerset High School and went on to work for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for two years, according to a KPD statement.
