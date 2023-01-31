Members of Kerrville Pets Alive! sign an agreement with the city of Kerrville that gives the organization $6,000 for use in pet wellness in Kerrville and Kerr County. Signing the agreement is KPA! President Karen Guerriero, center, with board members Melissa Downs, left, and Shelly Sandy, right. The agreement marks the second year the city of Kerrville has helped to fund the organization. In 2022, the funding helped spay and neuter 50 Kerrville pets. (Courtesy photo)
For the second year in a row, the city of Kerrville has awarded $6,000 in funding to support pet wellness programs through Kerrville Pets Alive!
An agreement, signed Monday, Jan. 23, at Kerrville City Hall, states that the funds will be used to support Kerrville Pets Alive! programs, which include pet microchipping, adoption and overall pet wellness.
