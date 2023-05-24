A group of volunteers from Kerrville Pets Alive! gathered at the Kerr County Animal Control and Shelter on Wednesday to host a “Paws For Lunch” adoption event.

“The shelter is not normally open for lunch, so it is difficult for people to get in there at lunch time to see the animals and adopt one,” said Karen Guerriero, president of KPA!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.