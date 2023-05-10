Tommy Weigle observed her 100th birthday Sunday, but the party was held Monday at her home, where she is a shut-in because of her frail health. That didn’t stop her from smiling about the party that was thrown for her by her son, David Weigle, and friends from her church.

 Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner stopped by to read a proclamation in her honor, there was food and drinks for everyone, and a parade of 12 cars came by the house to honor Tommy Weigle on her special day.

