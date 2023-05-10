Tommy Weigle, left, receives a proclamation from the city of Kerrville from Mayor Judy Eychner on the occasion of her 100th birthday on Monday. Although her actual birthday was May 7, her friends threw her a drive-by party at her home in West Kerrville on Monday, due to her being homebound for health reasons.
Tommy Weigle sits on her front porch, waving at the many passers by who came to wish her a happy 100th birthday on Monday. A classic car group from the First Baptist Church arranged for the drive-by of several classic cars.
Roger Mathews
Tommy Weigle observed her 100th birthday Sunday, but the party was held Monday at her home, where she is a shut-in because of her frail health. That didn’t stop her from smiling about the party that was thrown for her by her son, David Weigle, and friends from her church.
Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner stopped by to read a proclamation in her honor, there was food and drinks for everyone, and a parade of 12 cars came by the house to honor Tommy Weigle on her special day.
