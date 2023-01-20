There are two positions on the Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees up for election in the Saturday, May 6, election, District 2, currently held by Jack M. Stevens Jr. and District 5, held by Rolinda Schmidt.
The filing period for those positions are now open and will run until Friday, Feb. 17. Office hours for filing with the district secretary, Julie Mangold, are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, which is the last day to file.
