A new, three-dimensional, life-sized nativity set is on display on the Kerr County courthouse lawn for Christmas this year. In the past, the display, provided by the Hosanna Lutheran Church was a two-dimensional board, but with the anonymous donation from two benefactors, the church was able to provide the new nativity set as a gift to the people of Kerrville.
There has been a nativity scene on the Kerr County Courthouse lawn for the last 16 years, but it was a painted scene on a flat, two-dimensional board. This year, the Hosanna Lutheran Church has donated a three-dimensional nativity scene for the people of Kerrville to enjoy.
The $15,000 nativity was made possible by two anonymous donors to the church for the purchase of the set.
