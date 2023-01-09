Stephen Harper, deputy medical director at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Hospital, is the new medical director for the Kerrville Fire Department. He replaces Steven Nail, who served as medical director for the last 21 years with KFD.
The Kerrville Fire Department has a new director of medical services for EMS. Stephen Harper, a doctor with the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, has been contracted by the city fire department to replace outgoing director Steven Nail.
Harper and his staff will be available 24/7 for EMS crews to contact for guidance, direction and support. This is an enhanced service to provide patient and EMS access to a physician on the scene of an incident. Harper and his staff will also provide regular continuing education at the San Antonio hospital location.
