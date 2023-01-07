A 45-year-old Kerrville man was indicted on 43 felony counts based on allegations he possessed child pornography and sexually abused a girl.
Indictments allege Jeremy Losoya Alaniz possessed 42 pieces of “visual material” depicting a person younger than 18 engaging in lewd conduct — mostly lewd exhibition of private parts. Alaniz also was indicted on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, which is a felony punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine. It’s alleged Alaniz committed at least two acts of child sexual abuse over the course of 30 or more days last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.