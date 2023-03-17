Kerrville Elks Lodge member wins Elk of the Year

Barbara Zwald, left, receives an award for the Southwest Region Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks from Southwest Region Vice President Craig Melms at a training seminar earlier this month. Zwald will now be able to compete for a state-level award as Elk of the Year in June.
Barbara Zwald, a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Kerrville Lodge 2081, has been named winner of the Southwest Region Elk of the Year. She was given the award earlier this month at a district officer’s clinic in Seguin.
The award was presented to Zwald by Craig Melms, the southwest district vice president. Melms won the award himself in 2019 and is a Past Exalted Ruler, or president of a lodge. Zwald will compete in June in Dallas at the state Elks convention for a state-level Elk of the Year award. She is a past president of the Kerrville Lodge, and she is currently president of the Southwest District Past Exalted Rulers Association.
