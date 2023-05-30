Kim Meismer, left, has been named as the interim city manager in the wake of E.A. Hoppe’s resignation. Michael Hornes, right, has been named as the interim assistant city manager. They are shown with Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner at Tuesday’s meeting of the Kerrville City Council. The positions become effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.
Kim Meismer, one of the two assistant city managers for the city of Kerrville, has been named by the Kerrville City Council as the interim city manager to replace outgoing City Manager E.A. Hoppe.
Meismer has been with the city since 2007, when she was hired as director of human resources and risk management. She was promoted after three months to serve as interim director of administrative services. In October 2009, she was again promoted to director of general operations. Her title changed in 2017 to executive director for general operations, and her last promotion was in February 2022 to assistant city manager.
