Carl Schwab, president of RREAF Holdings, addresses the city council about his housing project off of Camp Meeting Road. The project will eventually offer up to 700 housing units in apartments and single family homes.
The Kerrville City Council approved waivers for three ordinances in its regular meeting Tuesday to facilitate the start of a project off Camp Meeting Road that will eventually include as many as 700 housing units. The waivers were made to permit the owner, RREAF Development Services, to push the project through the platting process faster and provide the community with single-family and multi-family dwellings.
The first waiver allows for a delay of submission of the security deposit by the developer to the city. Any developer who is constructing public improvements, such as roads or bridges that will eventually be turned over to the city must put up a security deposit. The second waiver is for the owner to draw down funds from an escrow account as items are built and completed and the third waiver included early termination of the agreement between the city and the developer upon completion of the public improvements and the city’s acceptance of those improvements.
