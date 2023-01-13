Runways, taxiways and aprons will be rehabilitated in a program headed by the Texas Department of Transportation's state-wide paving program, in the amount of $1,378,750. Kerrville's portion of the matching grant will be $137,875, or roughly 10%.
The Kerrville city council has approved a project to make repairs and upgrades on the runways at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. The project, part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Statewide Repaving Program, will cost $1,378,750 and will be predominantly covered by a grant from the state. The city’s share of the matching grant is 10%, or a total of $137,875, according to Michael Hornes, assistant city manager.
“TxDOT administers that program, handles all the construction documents and bidding and contracts with any contractors,” Hornes said. “Starting in February, TxDOT will begin creating construction documents and then bidding the project with hopes of beginning work this summer.”
