Kerrville adult shelter named top 3 in nation

Staff members of the adult domestic violence shelter, a part of the Hill Country Crisis Council, celebrate their Purple Ribbon Award, signifying their shelter was named one of the top three shelters in their budget range in the nation. They are, from left, Marianne Collins; Kim Oden, director of informed trauma services; Martha Toles; Alma Hanuer; Denisha Vargas; Brent Ives, executive director of Hill Country Crisis Council; Jennifer Rodriguez; Alicia Moore, shelter operations manager; Jeanette Craig and Leandi Monroe. In front is Kelsey Howarth.
The adult shelter for domestic abuse, operated by the Hill Country Crisis Council, has been awarded a Purple Ribbon Award from domesticshelters.com, a national organization that serves as a clearinghouse for domestic violence shelters and services.
The Kerrville shelter was named one of the three top shelters with a budget range of between $500,000 and $2 million. The awards were begun in 2021 by domesticshelters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.