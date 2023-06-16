The Doyle Community Center has received a $25,000 grant from the Kerr County United Way for upgrades to the playground. On hand to give and receive the check is, from left, Toby Appleton, Kerr County United Way board member; Debbie Lehr, Kerr County United Way executive director; B.K. Gamble, Doyle Community Center executive director; Kate Allen, Doyle Community Center program director; and Delayne Sigerman, Doyle Community Center board president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.